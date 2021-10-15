Left Menu

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff to visit Russia next week

Iranian Armed Forces Shief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri will visit Russia, Reza Khosravi Moghadam, military attache at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, said on Friday.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 15-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 23:20 IST
Iranian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff to visit Russia next week
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iranian Armed Forces Shief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri will visit Russia, Reza Khosravi Moghadam, military attache at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, said on Friday. "Bagheri, at the head of a high-ranking military delegation, will visit Russia at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," he told IRNA.

The chief of the General Staff will discuss with Russian officials the development of cooperation in the military sphere, the fight against terrorism, as well as regional and international issues. The Iranian Embassy in Moscow, in turn, also published this news. It noted that the visit was scheduled for next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global
3
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
4
Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but citizens first; New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine, but ci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021