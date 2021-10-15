Iranian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff to visit Russia next week

Iranian Armed Forces Shief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri will visit Russia, Reza Khosravi Moghadam, military attache at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, said on Friday. "Bagheri, at the head of a high-ranking military delegation, will visit Russia at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," he told IRNA.

The chief of the General Staff will discuss with Russian officials the development of cooperation in the military sphere, the fight against terrorism, as well as regional and international issues. The Iranian Embassy in Moscow, in turn, also published this news. It noted that the visit was scheduled for next week.

