Left Menu

Two killed in blast in central Somalia

Two people died and several others were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated at a restaurant near a police station in Somalia's central town of Baledweyne, local police confirmed on Saturday.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:00 IST
Two killed in blast in central Somalia
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia] October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people died and several others were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated at a restaurant near a police station in Somalia's central town of Baledweyne, local police confirmed on Saturday. The attack was said to have occurred as senior government officials were staying at the restaurant in central Somalia.

"The blast hit the restaurant, killing two people, while several others sustained injuries," said a police officer who requested anonymity. "The blast was huge," said a witness.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021