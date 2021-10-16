Left Menu

Taliban allow girls to attend secondary, high schools: UN

During a press conference here, Deputy head of the UNICEF Omar Abdi cited the Taliban officials that Afghan girls will soon be allowed to attend secondary and high schools, a media report said.

ANI | New York | Updated: 16-10-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 23:12 IST
Taliban allow girls to attend secondary, high schools: UN
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
During a press conference here, Deputy head of the UNICEF Omar Abdi cited the Taliban officials that Afghan girls will soon be allowed to attend secondary and high schools, a media report said. Expressing hope that soon Afghan girls be allowed to attend secondary and high schools, Abdi said that they have urged the Taliban not to wait over the issue, reported Khaama Press.

Abdi had met Afghanistan's acting minister of education who had told him about a plan based on which they will allow girls to attend secondary schools in two months. He also emphasised that the situation is dire in Afghanistan and children pay the utmost price.

Highlighting concerns about Afghan children, he said that nearly ten million children need humanitarian aid and the number is expected to rise in the future, according to Khaama Press. Abdi paid a visit to Afghanistan last week. He met with dozens of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition -- a life-threatening illness -- during his visit to Indira Gandhi Children's hospital in Kabul. (ANI)

