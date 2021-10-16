Left Menu

Pakistan reports 893 new COVID-19 cases, 1,263,664 in total

Pakistan witnessed a decline in new COVID-19 cases as less than 1,000 daily infections were reported on Friday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-10-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 23:14 IST
Pakistan reports 893 new COVID-19 cases, 1,263,664 in total
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Pakistan witnessed a decline in new COVID-19 cases as less than 1,000 daily infections were reported on Friday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday. The country reported 893 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the nationwide tally of such cases to 1,263,664, according to the NCOC, a department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic.

The death toll rose to 28,252 after 24 more people succumbed to the virus on Friday, said the NCOC. Pakistan's southern Sindh province remained the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases, with 465,175 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 437,572 confirmed cases.

In addition, 13,848 more people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,208,438. On Friday, Pakistan further eased coronavirus restrictions, allowing the reopening of cinemas and shrines for fully vaccinated citizens across the country.

Also, the one-day weekly closure of businesses has been abolished. The number of guests allowed to attend indoor weddings also increased from 200 to 300 and from 300 to 500 for outdoor weddings, according to a statement from the NCOC. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction

Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021