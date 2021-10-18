Left Menu

Iran maintains huge arsenal of Missiles, drones despite sanctions: Commander

Iran has one of the largest arsenals of missiles and military drones in the region and the world despite years of sanctions, the head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force said Monday.

Iran maintains huge arsenal of Missiles, drones despite sanctions: Commander
Moscow [Russia] October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran has one of the largest arsenals of missiles and military drones in the region and the world despite years of sanctions, the head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force said Monday.

"We are a leader when it comes to missiles and UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] in the region and in the world. Many countries would call such military capabilities significant and impressive for a country targeted by multiple sanctions," Amir Ali Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

The United States and its allies have imposed rounds of crippling economic sanctions on Iran in the past 40 years. It was also subject to a UN arms embargo for more than a decade before it expired last year under the 2015 nuclear deal. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

