Greek police arrested Tibetan student, exiled Hong Kong leader for protesting against Beijing Olympics 2022

Activists protesting against the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics were arrested in Athens on Sunday as they attempted to hang a banner from the Acropolis, media reported.

ANI | Athens | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Activists protesting against the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics were arrested in Athens on Sunday as they attempted to hang a banner from the Acropolis, media reported. The protest was held on Sunday, ahead of ceremonies to light the Olympic flame and begin its journey from ancient Olympia to Beijing. The Beijing Olympics 2022 is set to start from February 4, reported Politico.

Police said that a man and two women were arrested. Authorities said that they were arrested "for violating the law on the protection of archaeological sites". Students for a Free Tibet, a New York-based campaign group, said that the two of those arrested were Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang, 18, and exiled Hong Kong activist Joey Siu, 22.

UK-based Hong Kong Watch, another group, said in a statement: "We call on the Greek authorities to resist any pressure from the Chinese Government to extradite these activists", according to Politico. During Greece's long financial crisis, China invested heavily in the country, raising concerns about Beijing's undue influence in the country.

Greece drew criticism in 2017 when it vetoed a planned European Union condemnation of China's human rights record at the UN Human Rights Council, reported Politico. (ANI)

