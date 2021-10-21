Road accident kills 6 in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province

Faizabad [Afghanistan], October 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Six commuters lost their lives and four others sustained an injury as their vehicle plunged into a ravine in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province on Wednesday, a provincial administration official Qari Inamullah Inami said Thursday.

According to the official, nearly a dozen people including women and children were going to Yaftal-e-Payan district when their vehicle plunged into a ravine outside provincial capital Faizabad city late Wednesday.

As a result, six travellers including women and children were killed and four others including the driver were injured. An investigation had been initiated into the deadly accident, the official said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)