Pakistan opposition launches protest against inflation in various cities today

Swarming the streets of Pakistan, opposition parties on Friday demonstrated in various cities across the country to put pressure on the government amid surging inflation. Scores of protesters took to the streets in Karachi, Larkana, Lahore, Sukkur, Mardan, Jacobabad, Mohmand, Ziarat, Mingora and other cities of the country after the call to protest was given by the opposition, Geo News reported.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif asked the people in the country to join the protest against growing inflation in Pakistan. Sharif stated that giving more time to the Imran Khan government means that the people of Pakistan will have to face more troubles.

"The economic condition of the country and its people would not improve unless we get rid of this tyrannical government," said Shahbaz. Inflation is rising in Pakistan. The prices of daily needs and fuel have soared up and even opposition parties have held rallies against the inflation and criticised the government led by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced nationwide protests tomorrow against the Imran Khan-led government over the rising inflation. The Opposition Alliance's spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah had said committees will be formed at the provincial level to hold the protests, Geo News reported.

"Committees will be formed in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad to determine the locations of the protests in consultation with the districts," he said. Hamdullah further said that the duration of the demonstrations is two weeks which can be extended over time, Geo News reported. "The PDM leadership and members of the parliament will participate in the protests as much as possible," the spokesperson added.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had said protests will be held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Swat, Shangla and other cities tomorrow after Friday prayers. (ANI)

