Turkish Defence Minister notes stabilisation in Syria's Idlib after Putin-Erdogan meeting

The situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone has stabilized after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 23-10-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 15:27 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone has stabilized after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday. The two leaders met in the Russian resort city of Sochi in late September. The talks focused on cooperation in a number of fields, including space, as well as regional issues, such as the situation in conflict-torn Syria.

"From time to time, some violations occur [in Idlib]. In general, in the framework of the measures taken, ceasefire and stability persist. The situation has become calmer after the meeting of our president with Putin in Sochi," Akar said, as cited by the Turkish defence ministry. Idlib remains the only Syrian region outside the control of Damascus. Turkey has deployed its forces to the region to counter the Kurdish units in the area and back some militant groups. Damascus views the Turkish military presence in Idlib as a violation of its sovereignty. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

