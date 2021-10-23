Left Menu

Russia-Turkey Friendship Park Opens in Antalya - Local Authorities

An opening ceremony of a park dedicated to Russian-Turkish friendship took place on Saturday in the district of Muratpasa of the southern Turkish city of Antalya, the head of the district, Umit Uysal, said.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 23-10-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 22:59 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Image Credit: ANI
Ankara [Turkey], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): An opening ceremony of a park dedicated to Russian-Turkish friendship took place on Saturday in the district of Muratpasa of the southern Turkish city of Antalya, the head of the district, Umit Uysal, said. "In the heart of Antalya, the tourism capital, we have opened the park of Russian-Turkish friendship, where a bust of Leo Tolstoy is installed - an immortal name of the world literature! Congratulations to our district, Muratpasa!" Uysal tweeted.

Antalya is home to about 95,000 foreigners from 90 countries including around 20,000 Russians, according to Uysal. The park spans 3,000 square meters (32,291.7 square feet) in the Caglayan quarter. The Leo Tolstoy bust was gifted to Muratpasa by the Russian Association of International Cooperation, the Turkish Friendship Association, and the Dialogue of Cultures - United World charity fund. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

