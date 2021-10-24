Left Menu

China adopts new law on its land border areas

China on Saturday adopted a new law on the protection and exploitation of the country's land border areas.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-10-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 17:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
China on Saturday adopted a new law on the protection and exploitation of the country's land border areas. The law will take effect on January 1, 2022, and stipulates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China are sacred and inviolable, reported Xinhua.

Lawmakers approved the law at the closing meeting of a legislative session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. As per the law, the state shall take measures to safeguard territorial integrity and land boundaries and guard against and combat any act that undermines territorial sovereignty and land boundaries.

The law also stipulates that the state shall take measures to strengthen border defence, support economic and social development as well as opening-up in border areas, improve public services and infrastructure in such areas, encourage and support people's life and work there, and promote coordination between border defence and social, economic development in border areas, reported Xinhua. The state shall, following the principle of equality, mutual trust, and friendly consultation, handle land border related-affairs with neighbouring countries through negotiations to properly resolve disputes and longstanding border issues, the law says.

This comes amid changing scenario in Afghanistan, post-Taliban took over the control of the nation and border rift with India since April 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

