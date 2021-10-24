Left Menu

Pakistan: Policeman on polio vaccination duty killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A Pakistani constable, who was on polio vaccination duty, on Sunday was killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakhtunkhwa province.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:46 IST
Pakistan: Policeman on polio vaccination duty killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani constable, who was on polio vaccination duty, on Sunday was killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakhtunkhwa province. As per Najam-ul-Hasnain Liaqat, a district police officer of Dera Ismail Khan, an unidentified gunman opened fire at the constable when he was on his way back home after performing his duty with a polio vaccination team near the Multan Road area, reported Xinhua.

The injured constable succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital, the official said, adding that the attackers fled the scene afterwards, and a search operation is underway to arrest them. The gunmen also took away the victim's official weapon and a vehicle, according to local reports, reported Xinhua.

In a similar incident in August, a police officer assigned to guard polio vaccination workers were killed in a firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021