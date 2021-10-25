Left Menu

Italy: Afghan community hold protest against Pak for creating chaos in Afghanistan

Several members of the Afghan community in Italy led by its President Kaihan Mashriqwal has organized a demonstration against the Pakistan government and Army for creating chaos in Afghanistan.

ANI | Matera | Updated: 25-10-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 11:36 IST
Italy: Afghan community hold protest against Pak for creating chaos in Afghanistan
Afghan community held protest against Pak for creating chaos in Afghanistan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Several members of the Afghan community in Italy led by its President Kaihan Mashriqwal has organized a demonstration against the Pakistan government and Army for creating chaos in Afghanistan. A total of 35 members of the community participated in the protest which was organised on Sunday at Milan Central Railway Station.

Apart from President Mashriqwal, Idris Jamali and Masood Shiraz also addressed the gathering. They criticized Pakistan, its army, the Taliban and other Mujahideen for creating chaos in Afghanistan.

The protesters chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and raised banners criticizing Pakistan as former "Qabaliyis today's Taliban" and "Sanction Pakistan" were shown by the protestors. Various issues related to the human rights of women and children, education, health and Talibanization of youth were discussed during the gathering yesterday.

The community members also vowed to continue protests against the Taliban until a democratically elected government is established in their country. They also equated the suffering of Afghans to that of Bangladeshis by Pakistan Army in 1971. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021