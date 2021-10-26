Left Menu

After Biden's vow, China opposes 'external meddling' on Taiwan issue

A few days after the United States vowed to protect Taiwan in event of a Chinese attack, Beijing on Tuesday again opposed "outside efforts to interfere" in the issue of Taiwan.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:12 IST
After Biden's vow, China opposes 'external meddling' on Taiwan issue
Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A few days after the United States vowed to protect Taiwan in event of a Chinese attack, Beijing on Tuesday again opposed "outside efforts to interfere" in the issue of Taiwan. Speaking at a press conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which allows no interference by external forces.

"China will firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, oppose any country's unwarranted interference in the Taiwan question, and acts that undermine regional peace and stability," said Lijian. Last week, US President Joe Biden had vowed to protect Taiwan in event of a Chinese attack and said that the US was committed to Taiwan's defence.

Asked twice during CNN's town hall whether the US would protect Taiwan if China attacked, Biden said it would. "Yes, we have a commitment to do that," he said. Earlier this month, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said that mainland China may be fully prepared to attack the island by 2025. This comment comes as more than 150 Chinese military aircraft breached Taiwan's air defence zone, since early October for drills.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the island's self-governance for over seven decades. Meanwhile, Taipei continues to counter the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021