Left Menu

US to put Sputnik V, other Vaccines on 'green' travel list after WHO authorisation: CDC

The United States will add foreign COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, to its list of accepted shots upon authorization by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Travelers' Health Branch Chief Cindy Friedman told reporters on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:17 IST
US to put Sputnik V, other Vaccines on 'green' travel list after WHO authorisation: CDC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will add foreign COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, to its list of accepted shots upon authorization by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Travelers' Health Branch Chief Cindy Friedman told reporters on Tuesday. "As the situation changes and as WHO continues to review and authorize vaccines on their EUL [emergency use listing] list, we will adapt and change our list of vaccines. We will keep looking at the vaccines that are added to any FDA or WHO list," Friedman said during a telephone press briefing.

Asked whether this will happen on a daily basis, Friedman noted that vaccines will "automatically be added" to the US "green" travel list as soon as they land on any FDA or WHO list. "Whenever it is announced, we would make the change," she explained. On Monday, the US government announced its new policy that will require all arriving foreign travellers to be fully vaccinated and show proof prior to boarding flights for the United States starting November 8.

Foreign travellers who will be exempt from the new rule include those under the age of 18, those medically unable to receive the vaccine, or emergency travellers who do not have access to a COVID-19 test within one day, the advisory said. COVID-19 vaccines approved by the WHO include Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Serum Institute of India, and Sinovac. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021