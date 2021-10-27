Left Menu

Taliban say it will form committees with China for "strengthening" bilateral relations

The Taliban have said that it will form three separate joint committees with China to facilitate "strengthening" bilateral relations, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:26 IST
Taliban say it will form committees with China for "strengthening" bilateral relations
Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban have said that it will form three separate joint committees with China to facilitate "strengthening" bilateral relations, reported local media. Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban, said that the committees were mutually agreed upon during its acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi's meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha on Tuesday, according to Khaama Press.

The first committee will be dealing with political and diplomatic relations and issues, said Mujahid, adding, the second committee will be assigned to follow up with bilateral cooperation and making agreements, and the third committee will be addressing economics among them excavation of mines in Afghanistan. Stating that China announced USD 1 million in humanitarian aids to Afghanistan, Mujahid said that Beijing also announced food ingredients and medicine worth USD 5 million.

Earlier on Monday, top Taliban leaders met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha and discussed bilateral political and economic issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021