Iranian deputy foreign minister to discuss in Moscow lifting sanctions against Tehran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri will discuss with Russian diplomats during his visit to Moscow the issue of lifting sanctions against Tehran.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 28-10-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 23:12 IST
According to the Iranian Embassy in Russia, the diplomat has already arrived in the Russian capital.

"On Friday, consultations will be held with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, as well as with the Russian President's Special Representative for the Middle East, [Deputy Foreign Minister] Mikhail Bogdanov regarding the mechanisms for resuming negotiations to lift sanctions on the Iranian people," the diplomat told the Iranian state television, as quoted by the embassy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

