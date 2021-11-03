Mongolia reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia reported 1,434 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 363,960, the country's health ministry reported Wednesday. In addition, 12 more people aged over 40 died from the viral disease in the past day, pushing the death toll to 1,694, it added.

Some 65.8 per cent of Mongolia's total population of around 3.4 million have received both shots of COVID-19 vaccines, while more than 425,800 Mongolians have taken a booster dose. Amid a resurgence of COVID-19 in the country due to the highly contagious Delta variant, the Mongolian government has urged the public to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks in public and receive a booster dose.

At least 50 per cent of the Mongolian population need a booster, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

