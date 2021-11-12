Left Menu

Thailand's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million

The cumulative COVID-19 cases in Thailand surpassed 2 million on Friday, as the country recently lifted travel curbs to vaccinated international visitors in an effort to reboot its tourism-reliant economy.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:00 IST
Thailand's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Bangkok [Thailand], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The cumulative COVID-19 cases in Thailand surpassed 2 million on Friday, as the country recently lifted travel curbs to vaccinated international visitors in an effort to reboot its tourism-reliant economy. With 7,305 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand stood at 2,004,274, according to the country's health ministry.

It has only been less than three months since the Southeast Asian country passed the 1-million mark in coronavirus cases in August. The months-long surge in infections has mainly been driven by the spread of the Delta variant. However, the COVID-19 infection rates in the country have slowed since last month thanks to the ramped-up vaccination. According to the official data, nearly half of Thailand's 69-million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

The World Health Organization Thailand office said in its latest report, that despite the easing of border controls, the country continues to see a steady decrease of the number of infections on a weekly basis. However, it warned that cases remain widespread across Thailand, and the current inoculation rate is deemed insufficient to prevent potential outbreaks. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

