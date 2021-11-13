Left Menu

Pakistan reports 231 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 231 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:46 IST
Pakistan reports 231 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reported 231 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday. With 11 new fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 28,595 in the country.

According to Ary News, over 1,119 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are admitted to different hospitals. Out of 33,862 tests, 231 came out positive in 24 hours. The positivity rate is currently at 0.68 per cent, reported Ary News.

Pakistan has managed to vaccinate 50 per cent of its population, eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with at least the first vaccination dose. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021