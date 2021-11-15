Left Menu

Vietnam: Binh Dinh relocates people from areas at risk of landslide, floods

15-11-2021
Hanoi [Vietnam], November 15 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Nearly 100 households in areas at risk of landslide and flooding in Quy Nhon city and Phu Cat district of Binh Dinh province were relocated to safer places on Sunday evening as torrential rain on Saturday and Sunday has caused flooding.

The People's Committee of Phu Cat district evacuated 36 households from the area near Ganh mountain, Cat Minh commune. Quy Nhon city evacuated 63 households in high-risk areas to avoid flooding.

Le Xuan Son, Director of Binh Dinh Irrigation Sub-Department, said: "Some areas downstream of reservoirs and dams are flooded. For example, Nui Mot Lake, where a warning has been issued to the people of Nhon Tan commune, Hoai Nhon town. This flooded place has already been fenced. The mud and rocks caused by the landslide in Ghenh Rang, Quy Nhon, has been cleaned up for people to walk through." (ANI/VOVWORLD)

