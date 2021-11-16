Left Menu

Lebanon registers 1,102 new COVID-19 cases

Lebanon on Tuesday registered 1,102 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of cases to 654,068, the Health Ministry reported.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:32 IST
Lebanon registers 1,102 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon on Tuesday registered 1,102 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of cases to 654,068, the Health Ministry reported. Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by eight cases to 8,596.

Lebanon has witnessed over the past few days a remarkable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, prompting the health ministry to accelerate the vaccination campaign in the country. Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop using haka; Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021