Left Menu

Afghan security forces kill IS terrorists in Kabul

The Taliban conducted an operation against an Islamic State unit in the north of Kabul in Afghanistan, killing at least three members, media reports said on Thursday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:08 IST
Afghan security forces kill IS terrorists in Kabul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban conducted an operation against an Islamic State unit in the north of Kabul in Afghanistan, killing at least three members, media reports said on Thursday. The area is now under the control of the Taliban security forces, a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the Russian news agency had reported that two explosions had occurred in Kabul. The first explosion in the Dasht-e Archi area claimed the lives of four people and injured two more, the report said. The second explosion occurred in the western part of Kabul, killing five civilians with seven others injured. IS later claimed responsibility for the two blasts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021