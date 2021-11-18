Afghan security forces kill IS terrorists in Kabul
The Taliban conducted an operation against an Islamic State unit in the north of Kabul in Afghanistan, killing at least three members, media reports said on Thursday.
The Taliban conducted an operation against an Islamic State unit in the north of Kabul in Afghanistan, killing at least three members, media reports said on Thursday. The area is now under the control of the Taliban security forces, a source in the Kabul police told Sputnik.
On Wednesday, the Russian news agency had reported that two explosions had occurred in Kabul. The first explosion in the Dasht-e Archi area claimed the lives of four people and injured two more, the report said. The second explosion occurred in the western part of Kabul, killing five civilians with seven others injured. IS later claimed responsibility for the two blasts. (ANI)
