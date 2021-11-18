Vietnamese PM to attend China-ASEAN special summit

Left Menu

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 18-11-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 16:19 IST
Hanoi [Vietnam], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of the dialogue relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday via video conference, a Vietnamese spokesperson said Thursday.

Le Thi Thu Hang, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks at a regular press briefing in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

This is an opportunity for the leaders from both sides to assess China-ASEAN cooperation in the past 30 years and set out important directions in the time to come, Hang said. (ANI/Xinhua)

