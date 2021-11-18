MoS Lekhi meets Ambassadors of Latin America and Caribbean region
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi hosted the Ambassadors of Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region and discussed strengthening ties on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi hosted the Ambassadors of Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region and discussed strengthening ties on Thursday. "Delighted to host the Ambassadors of Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region. Had lively and extensive discussions on furthering India's ties with the region with a focus on trade, culture and connectivity," Lekhi tweeted on Thursday.
Taking to Twitter, Lekhi mentioned that the discussion was regarding strengthening India's relations with the countries in the LAC region. They put special emphasis on trade, culture and connectivity. Earlier on Thursday, she met the Ambassador of Egypt, Wael Hamed and discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation and initiatives in different areas. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Latin America
- Egypt
- Meenakashi Lekhi
- Lekhi
- America
- India
- Caribbean
ALSO READ
Egypt government to begin move to new administrative capital in December
Top diplomats of U.S., Egypt to hold talks in Washington next week -State Department
Egypt's Sisi to attend Libya conference in Paris
Blinken says Egypt has more 'issues of concern' on human rights ahead of dialogue
Egypt, Israel agree on more Egypt border forces in Sinai