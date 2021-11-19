Left Menu

Russian Embassy outraged over US hostile actions toward Russian Community Council of USA

The Russian Embassy to the United States has expressed outrage over the US hostile actions toward the Russian Community Council of the USA (RCC) and called on Washington to immediately stop the persecution of representatives of the Russian diaspora.

19-11-2021
Moscow [Russia], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Embassy to the United States has expressed outrage over the US hostile actions toward the Russian Community Council of the USA (RCC) and called on Washington to immediately stop the persecution of representatives of the Russian diaspora. The RCC announced on Thursday that it was temporarily suspending all activities due to an FBI probe into alleged violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) that targeted members of the Russian community in the US. FARA is a US law passed in 1938 requiring anyone representing the interests of foreign powers in a political or quasi-political capacity to disclose their relationship with the foreign government and information about related activities and finances.

"We are outraged by the hostile actions of the United States against our compatriots taken under the pretext of suspicion over the work in the United States without registration as foreign agents," the embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook. The embassy regards the US actions as unfriendly toward Russia.

"We demand that the persecution of the Russian diaspora representatives be immediately stopped," the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

