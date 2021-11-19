Pro-Iranian forces targeted US base in Syria last month after Israeli attacks

Washington [US], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Pro-Iranian forces have carried out a drone attack on a US base in Syria in response to Israeli airstrikes on the Arab Republic, US media reported. In late October, the US base of At Tanf came under a drone attack. The White House believes that the recent attack on its military base in Syria was "deliberate and coordinated" and the United States reserves the right to respond.

According to The New York Times newspaper, the base was attacked by five "suicide drones" but only two of them exploded. Most of the US soldiers were evacuated from the base after receiving a warning from Israeli intelligence. US officials told The New York Times that the attack had been directed by Iran that supplied the proxy forces with the needed equipment.

Both US and Israeli officials said that the attack was a retaliation for several Israeli airstrikes on Syria. (ANI/Sputnik)

