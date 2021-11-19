Left Menu

Four Chinese vessels enter Japanese territorial waters

Four Chinese vessels on Friday entered Japanese territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands, Japanese media informed.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 10:44 IST
Four Chinese vessels enter Japanese territorial waters
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Four Chinese vessels on Friday entered Japanese territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands, Japanese media informed. This is the 37th case of Chinese patrol ships' entrance into the territorial waters of Japan this year, Sputnik reported citing Japanese media Kyodo News.

The Senkaku Islands are administered by Japan but claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu. Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory, Sputnik reported.

In similar developments, Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday also expressed concern about the repeated intrusions of ships sent by Beijing into Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021