Four Chinese vessels enter Japanese territorial waters

Four Chinese vessels on Friday entered Japanese territorial waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands, Japanese media informed. This is the 37th case of Chinese patrol ships' entrance into the territorial waters of Japan this year, Sputnik reported citing Japanese media Kyodo News.

The Senkaku Islands are administered by Japan but claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu. Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory, Sputnik reported.

In similar developments, Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday also expressed concern about the repeated intrusions of ships sent by Beijing into Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)