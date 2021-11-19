Left Menu

Pakistan: Three including two children killed in gas leakage blast in Rawalpindi

At least three people were killed, including two children, in a blast due to gas leakage in Pakistan's Rawalpindi on Friday, local media reported.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 19-11-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 12:50 IST
Pakistan: Three including two children killed in gas leakage blast in Rawalpindi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least three people were killed, including two children, in a blast due to gas leakage in Pakistan's Rawalpindi on Friday, local media reported.

Citing rescue sources, ARY News reported that the incident took place in the Mazharabad area in which a woman along with her two children was killed. The house turned into debris due to the intensity of the blast, as per the media.

The bodies were moved to the nearby hospital, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021