Landslide kills four in Indonesia's Java province

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 20 (ANI/WAM): A landslide killed four people and injured another in Indonesia's Central Java province overnight, dpa reported. A torrent of mud slammed into several homes in Banjarnegara district late Friday following heavy rain, the Indonesian disaster management agency said on Saturday.

In 2014, more than 100 people were killed in a similar landslide in the same district. Floods and landslides are common during the rainy season in Indonesia, which typically runs from October to March. (ANI/WAM)

