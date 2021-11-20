Left Menu

South Korea confirms 6 cases of highly pathogenic bird flu

The number of cases of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza has grown to six in South Korea, the ministry of agriculture, food and rural affairs said.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 20-11-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 22:34 IST
South Korea confirms 6 cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
South Korea Flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of cases of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza has grown to six in South Korea, the ministry of agriculture, food and rural affairs said. The country's sixth bird flu outbreak was detected at a duck farm in the Gangjin county in the South Jeolla province. All the 24,000 farm ducks will be culled.

All birds at farms located within a 3-kilometre (1.8 miles) radius and closer to the infected farm must be culled, in accordance with regulations. Bird farms and life-stock facilities located closer than 10 kilometres from the hotbed of the disease are obligated to suspend operations for 30 days and temporarily stop the transportation of products across the country. On November 10, health authorities in Japan's Akita prefecture were reported to have ordered to cull over 140,000 chickens due to the outbreak of avian influenza. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021