Belgian police use tear gas against COVID-19 protesters in Brussels

Brussels [Belgium], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Brussels police used tear gas against participants of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, who responded by starting to build barricades, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday. The authorized protest gathered about 35,000 participants and resulted in traffic blocked in several streets and tunnels in city center, the police said.

Belgians protest the progressive applicability of COVID-19 certificates, which the government has made a prerequisite for accessing a range of public spaces, including restaurants, movie theaters and gyms. This past Wednesday, the Belgian government enhanced the restrictions amid a fourth COVID-19 wave. Citizens starting from age 10 were ordered to wear face masks in all public spaces except schools. Employers were asked to arrange for remote work at least four days per week. (ANI/Sputnik)

