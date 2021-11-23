Left Menu

40 per cent of Pak's population malnourished, says Federal Minister for Food Security, Research Syed Fakhar Imam

Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said 40 per cent of Pakistan's population is malnourished.

23-11-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said 40 per cent of Pakistan's population is malnourished. Imam was the chief guest of the inaugural session of the 7th Psychopathological Conference: Current scenario and future prospect, held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, reported the News International.

Addressing the conference, Imam insisted agricultural scientists take steps to minimize pest attacks and diseases that lead to losses for farmers. He stressed the issue of climate change and stated that it has aggravated the outbreak of diseases, causing a reduction in agricultural productivity. Reiterating the heavy losses incurred by farmers and the national exchequer in the past, Imam talked about the necessity to ramp up biological control along with adequate measures on the government's part under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme to strengthen the agricultural sector, reported the News International.

Imam further said 'China is becoming largest economy, and we should learn how China made tremendous development,' reported the News International. Considering population spurt and with 7th position globally in the same context, Pakistan needs to ramp up agricultural productivity to support the growing population, said Federal Minister for Food Security and Research.

'UAF Vice Chancellor Iqrar Ahmad Khan said agriculture was in the grip of different challenges despite being of the best ecosystem, climate and others,' reported the News International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

