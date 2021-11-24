Left Menu

Gazprom says not received Moldova's gas payment, 48-hour deadline expires on Wednesday

The current payment for gas from Moldova has not yet been received, while the payment deadline after the notification made by Gazprom expires on Wednesday, Sergey Kupriyanov, Gazprom's spokesman, said.

24-11-2021
"The current payment for gas from Moldova has not been received. The 48-hour period after the notification about the termination of supplies due to non-payment expires today," Kupriyanov said.

On Monday, the spokesman said that Gazprom would stop gas supplies to Moldova in 48 hours if the country does not clear the payment due on November 22 for current supplies.

