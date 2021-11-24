Left Menu

Putin receives nasal COVID-19 vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has received a nasal COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:28 IST
President Vladimir Putin (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], November 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has received a nasal COVID-19 vaccine.

"The next day, after a conversation with Denis Yuryevich [Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya center, he himself administered the second part of this procedure to me, namely this nasal powder," Putin told a government meeting, adding that he felt no side effects.

Speaking about his revaccination, Putin mentioned that his antibody titer fell six months after the COVID-19 vaccination and experts advised him to take a booster dose. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

