Germany lacks 35,000 health workers to care for elderly, sick

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 27-11-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 17:23 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Berlin [Germany], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany lacks at least 35,000 health workers to care for the sick and elderly, the national daily newspaper Welt reported on Saturday citing data from the Competence Center for Securing Skilled Employees (KOFA) at the German Institute of Economics. The shortage of staff came up despite a 40 per cent rise in vacancies in the field since 2011.

It is furthermore noted that the real scale of staff shortages may be even greater than 35,000, since KOFA's estimate only reflects the lower bound. Experts attribute the shortage of medical health workers to low wages, the newspaper noted.

KOFA's researcher Susanne Seyda told Welt that there is no other area of expertise with such a high deficit of employees as the country's health sector. (ANI/Sputnik)

