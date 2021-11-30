India provides medical, humanitarian aid to over 150 countries to deal with COVID-19: MEA

Highlighting India's contribution in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanjay Bhattacharyya Secretary (CPV & OIA) said that New Delhi provided medical teams, COVID-19 medicines, testing kits and humanitarian supplies to over 150 countries. Bhattacharyya attended the 112th Session of IOM Council on "Impact of COVID-19 on Borders, Migration and Mobility: Learning Lessons and Preparing for the Future," said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

"India provided medical teams, Covid medicines, testing kits and humanitarian supplies to over 150 countries. We provided over 70million vaccine doses to 93 countries and to UN peacekeepers and health workers," he said. "Now, with a capacity of five billion vaccine doses, depending on demand, we are ready to be effective suppliers in the coming days. With relaxation in travel restrictions, mutual recognition of vaccination certification is needed as a global endeavour. Our CoWin vaccination certification, based on QR code and secure database, has been recognized by 99 countries," the Secretary (CPV & OIA) added in the statement.

Speaking over the migration policy, Bhattacharyya said that migration can only be managed collectively, multilateral understanding is necessary and bilateral partnerships are essential. He also wished to mention India's collaboration with International Organisation for Migration on a project for strengthened data management towards evidence-based migration policymaking.

"Migration can only be managed collectively, multilateral understanding is necessary and bilateral partnerships are essential. The Global Compact on Migration and regional groupings such as the Abu Dhabi Dialogue and Colombo Process play an important role, not only to disseminate awareness but also in identifying and sharing of best practices. To this end, I wish to mention our collaboration with International Organisation for Migration on a project for strengthened data management towards evidence-based migration policymaking," Bhattacharyya said in a statement. "During the last two years, when the Covid 19 pandemic raged across the world, many countries came to realize the value of migrant workers and their contributions to the development of their economies and societies. It is now time to acknowledge the role and contributions of these migrants and to mainstream migration policy as a positive element in our development agenda," he added. (ANI)

