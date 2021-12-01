Left Menu

Floods leave 10 dead, missing in central Vietnam

Floods triggered by torrential rain in Vietnam's central region in the past few days have left ten people dead or missing, the country's Central Steering Committee for National Disaster Prevention and Control said Wednesday.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 01-12-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 18:02 IST
Hanoi [Vietnam], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Floods triggered by torrential rain in Vietnam's central region in the past few days have left ten people dead or missing, the country's Central Steering Committee for National Disaster Prevention and Control said Wednesday. The victims included six in Phu Yen province, four in Binh Dinh province and one in Kon Tum province, the committee said in its latest report.

From November 27 to 30, total rainfall exceeded 800 mm of precipitation in several areas. Nearly 60,000 houses have been inundated and over 4,700 others isolated due to the floods, all in Binh Dinh and Phu Yen. The floods have also forced more than 6,000 households to relocate to safe places, according to the report.

In an urgent dispatch sent Tuesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered relevant authorities, especially those in central localities, to implement prompt measures to ensure people's safety and minimize property damage. Between January and November, natural disasters in Vietnam, mainly typhoons, flash floods, whirlwinds and landslides have left 119 people dead or missing, injured 144 others, and causing economic losses of 3,600 billion Vietnamese dong (158 million U.S. dollars), according to the country's General Statistics Office. (ANI/Xinhua)

