Israel reports 3rd case of Omicron variant

The Israeli Ministry of Health on Thursday reported a third case of the COVID-19 variant Omicron in the country.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 02-12-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The Israeli Ministry of Health on Thursday reported a third case of the COVID-19 variant Omicron in the country. This is an Israeli vaccinated with three Pfizer shots, who recently returned from England, the ministry noted.

The previous two people infected of Omicron returned from Malawi and South Africa. The ministry added that there is a high suspicion of another 30 cases of Omicron in Israel, for which the results of genomic sequencing tests have not yet been received. 24 of the 30 were not vaccinated or recovered more than half a year ago. Also, 11 out of 30 have recently returned from abroad.

In addition, there are 12 other cases of low suspicion for the variant, as their uncertain test results were sent for re-testing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

