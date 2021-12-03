Left Menu

Swedish Embassy celebrates 14th edition of Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week

The Swedish Embassy here is celebrating the 14th edition of Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week (SINMW) though the actual week is from December 6-10, 2021, events under the Nobel umbrella have started in November and will go on till December 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:01 IST
Swedish Ambassador to India Klas Molin. (Image credit: Twitter/Klas Molin). Image Credit: ANI
The Swedish Embassy here is celebrating the 14th edition of Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week (SINMW) though the actual week is from December 6-10, events under the Nobel umbrella have started in November and will go on till December 15. The SINMW is an annual event organised by the Embassy of Sweden, the Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai and other team Sweden actors including Swedish companies operating in India, the Swedish embassy said in a press release.

It is the second year where the event takes place virtually due to the pandemic. "We are happy to present the 14th edition of the Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week, one of the Embassy's true flagship events. It celebrates Alfred Nobel and his profound legacy in the fields of science, research, innovation and the arts. Here in India, it is a reminder of the long-term commitment of Sweden and Swedish companies, our sponsors," said Swedish Ambassador to India Klas Molin.

As part of the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week 2021, the Consulate General of Sweden, Mumbai will be organizing a 'Nobel Prize Teacher Summit' on December 7, in association with a local partner Idobro Impact Solutions. The Sweden Alumni Network India, Bengaluru Chapter - in association with a local partner Acharya Institute - is organising the Innovation Lecture Series on the side-lines of SINMW2021.

Emphasising that Sweden and India have very strong bilateral ties in so many sectors, Ambassador Klas Molin said that both countries have a strong focus on innovation and sustainability., "We have tried to curate a smaller number of safe events for this year. Looking ahead to 2022, we hope to come back with at least a hybrid Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week," Molin added. (ANI)

