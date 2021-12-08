Police, judiciary most corrupt institutions in Pakistan: Survey

A Transparency International Pakistan survey on corruption perception has revealed that the police and judiciary are the most corrupt institutions in the country, reported local media. The National Corruption Perception Survey (NCPS) 2021, released on Wednesday, stated that the vast majority of people consider the federal government's self-accountability to be unsatisfactory reported The News International.

Police remain the most corrupt sector, the judiciary was seen as second most corrupt, tendering and contracting the third most corrupt while health has climbed to become the fourth most corrupt since the last NCPS 2011, the survey has revealed, emphasizing, Pakistanis continued to believe that the corruption in the government sector is high. The police (41.4 per cent), judiciary (17.4 per cent) and contracting/tendering (10.3 per cent) are the three most corrupt sectors according to the survey, while contracts of roads (59.8 per cent), cleanliness and garbage collection (13.8 per cent), access to water (13.3 per cent) and the drainage system (13.1 per cent) are top the list of public services for which people have to pay bribes to get access to, The News International reported citing the survey.

According to the survey, the three most important causes of corruption are weak accountability (51.9 per cent), the greed of powerful people (29.3 per cent) and low salaries (18.8 per cent), said the Pakistani publication. Transparency International Pakistan has stated that it has conducted corruption perception surveys five times in the last 20 years: NCPS 2002, NCPS 2006, NCPS 2009, NCPS 2010 and 2011. (ANI)