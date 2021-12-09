Left Menu

US House passes measure condemning IOC over China human rights issues

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a resolution that condemns the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for failing to adhere to its own human rights commitments on China-related issues.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 10:00 IST
US House passes measure condemning IOC over China human rights issues
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a resolution that condemns the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for failing to adhere to its own human rights commitments on China-related issues. The resolution, which got a 428-0 vote, urges the Olympic Committee to call on the Chinese government to open an independent and transparent probe into allegations made by a Chinese tennis star against a senior Chinese Communist Party official, American newspaper The Hill reported.

"There will be athletes [from] all over the world in attendance. So this body owes it not just to Peng, but to all the athletes participating in the Olympic Games to demonstrate that we do not take their safety and freedom for granted," said House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks. The resolution also urges the IOC to call on China to cease any censorship of reporting of Peng's case and publicly commit to holding sexual violence abusers accountable.

Moreover, the resolution calls on the IOC to press China to let Peng leave the country if she wishes to do so and not retaliate against her family members that remain behind. Last week, the IOC said that it had held a video call with Peng and she confirmed that she is safe and in good condition.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) had said that this move undermines its expressed commitment to human rights, including the rights and safety of athletes. "The IOC did not explain how the video call with Peng had been organized, given the difficulties other concerned parties have had reaching her." Yaqiu Wang, a senior China researcher at HRW, had said that the IOC has vaulted itself from silence about Beijing's abysmal human rights record to active collaboration with Chinese authorities in undermining freedom of speech and disregarding alleged sexual assault.

The House passed another measure condemning human rights abuses in China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021