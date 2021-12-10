US delivered 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine in October: Pentagon

Left Menu

The United States delivered 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems and 180 missiles for them to Ukraine in October, Department of Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-12-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 12:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States delivered 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems and 180 missiles for them to Ukraine in October, Department of Defense spokesman Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said.

"The $60 million Presidential Drawdown package previously announced on Sept. 1 included 30 Javelin Command Launch Units and 180 missiles. The Javelins were delivered to Ukraine on Oct. 23," Semelroth said at a press briefing on late Thursday.

"The United States has committed more than $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine in 2021, and this is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine's ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

