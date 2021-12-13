Left Menu

French envoy congratulates International Solar Alliance for obtaining UNGA observer status

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Monday congratulated International Solar Alliance (ISA) on obtaining the observer status by UN General Assembly (UNGA) and said it will scale up solar power and implement the "One Sun, One World, One Grid" vision."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:40 IST
French envoy congratulates International Solar Alliance for obtaining UNGA observer status
French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Monday congratulated International Solar Alliance (ISA) on obtaining the observer status by UN General Assembly (UNGA) and said it will scale up solar power and implement the "One Sun, One World, One Grid" vision." Taking to Twitter, ambassador Lenain said that it's a sign of the growing importance of this Alliance co-chaired by France and India.

"Congratulations @isolaralliance on obtaining the Observer Status @UN General Assembly! It's a sign of the growing importance of this Alliance co-chaired by France and India. It will help our efforts to scale up #solar power and implement the "One Sun, One World, One Grid" vision," Lenain tweeted. Last week the ISA was unanimously granted observer status by the UNGA. The fourth general assembly of the ISA, was held earlier in October.

A total of 108 countries participated in the Assembly, including 74 Member Countries and 34 Observer and Prospective Countries, 23 Partner Organizations and 33 Special Invitee Organisations. The launch of the ISA was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former French President Francois Hollande in November 2015, at the 21st session of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Paris, France.

In October 2018, the idea for the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative was put forth by PM Modi, at the First Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA). He had called for connecting solar energy supply across borders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global
4
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021