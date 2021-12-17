PM Modi conferred highest civilian award by Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was conferred with Bhutan's highest civilian award, adding to the long list of awards already in the feather of his cap. While conferring the award, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck highlighted India's support to Bhutan under PM Modi's leadership over the years and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during the pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of Bhutan said in a Facebook post. Here are the list of awards conferred to PM Modi by other countries: Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (the highest honour of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries) in 2016; State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (highest civilian honor of Afghanistan) in 2016; and Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (highest honor of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries) in 2018.

Other awards include Order of Zayed Award (highest civilian honor of the United Arab Emirates) in 2019, Order of St. Andrew award (highest civilian honor of Russia) in 2019; Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin (highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries) in 2019 and King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (this Bahrain Order - First Class is a top honour by the gulf country) in 2019. Legion of Merit by the US Government was also given to PM Modi for "exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements."

Awards Conferred by Organisations/Foundations include the Seoul Peace Prize (awarded biennially to those individuals by Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation who have made their mark through contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between nations and to world peace) in 2018. Prime Minister has also received Champions of The Earth Award (UN's highest environmental honor); First-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award (offered annually to the leader of a Nation) in 2019; Global Goalkeeper' Award by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2019 and Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA in 2021. (ANI)

