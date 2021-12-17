Left Menu

UN to consider resolution to extend mandate of terror monitoring team set up

ANI | New York | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

United Nations Security Council has decided to consider a resolution to extend the mandate of the monitoring team set up to assist the UNSC 1267 and 1988 committees, which deal with terrorism. "Consideration of resolution to extend the mandate of the Monitoring Team set up to assist the UNSC 1267 and 1988 committees," said the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in a tweet.

The UNSC resolution 1267 sanctions committee is one of the most important and active UN subsidiary bodies working on efforts to combat terrorism, particularly in relation to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group. The committee discussed UN efforts to limit the movement of terrorists, especially those related to travel bans, the freezing of assets and arms embargoes for terrorism.

Likewise, the resolution 1988 dealt with sanctions relating to the Taliban. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

