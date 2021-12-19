Left Menu

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit India in 2022

Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Sunday said his government is looking forward to organize a high-level visit by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to India next year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 11:02 IST
Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jaishankar is hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue that is aimed to further strengthen ties between the member countries, with a particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation. This event, which will last till December 20, will see participation from Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

During his opening remarks, Tileuberdi said that strategic partnership with India is growing dynamically and are committed to fostering constructive cooperation in all its dimensions including economic and political spheres. He continued by saying that "I'm confident that this forum serves as yet another milestone even to reaffirm our shared priorities and commitment to elevate our partnership to the quality of new level."

It's very symbolic that our meeting is taking place at a time when Central Asia nations are celebrating their 30th anniversary of independence, he added. (ANI)

