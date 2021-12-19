Left Menu

Pakistan: OIC Foreign Ministers begin discussion on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

The 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) started in Islamabad on Sunday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-12-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 13:39 IST
Pakistan: OIC Foreign Ministers begin discussion on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi with OIC delegates. (Image credit: Twitter/Shah Mahmood Qureshi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) started in Islamabad on Sunday to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, reported local media. Convened by Saudi Arabia as OIC chair and being hosted by Pakistan, 70 delegates are participating in the historic session, reported The Express Tribune.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is chairing the session, made an inaugural address at the meeting. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also taking part in the meeting. He will make a keynote address to highlight the situation and draw the world attention towards the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

Under the garb of humanitarian agenda, experts believe that Pakistan is attempting to push the interim Afghanistan government towards international recognition despite little progress on the human rights front by the outfit. More than 100 days have passed since the Taliban seized control over Afghanistan but the outfit is yet to be recognized by any country in the world.

Respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. Moreover, Afghanistan is facing a looming economic meltdown and humanitarian catastrophe in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover. Billions of dollars worth of the country's assets abroad, mostly in the US, have been frozen and international funding to the country has ceased. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021