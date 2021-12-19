Gas explosion injures 10 in Uzbekistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): A gas explosion in a canteen in Uzbekistan's Samarkand region has injured ten people, the country's emergency ministry said Sunday.

The blast at the canteen, located in Akdarya district of Samarkand, involved two liquefied gas containers, the ministry said.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the ministry added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)