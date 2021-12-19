Left Menu

Iran begins technical, security inspection of cameras to be installed in Karaj centrifuge producing plant

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday began technical and security inspection of cameras which are to be installed at Iran's Karaj centrifuge producing plant by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the AEOI announced.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:56 IST
Iran begins technical, security inspection of cameras to be installed in Karaj centrifuge producing plant
An official from Iran's Atomic Energy Organization speaks on his mobile phone in front of uranium enriching centrifuges. (Image credit: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday began technical and security inspection of cameras which are to be installed at Iran's Karaj centrifuge producing plant by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the AEOI announced. Iran had set three conditions for the replacement of damaged cameras in Karaj, which are "carrying out judicial and security investigations on the dimensions of sabotage, condemnation (of sabotage act) by the IAEA and technical and security inspections of the cameras before installation," Kamalvandi told Iran's state TV in an interview. "Iran's voluntary act to issue a license to replace these cameras was not due to a new agreement (with the IAEA), but it was done after these three preconditions are met," he said.

On Thursday, Kamalvandi said that following exchange of views between the AEOI and the IAEA, it was decided that the agency should cooperate duly with the AEOI to ensure that the cameras would not be used for acts of sabotage at TESA Karaj Complex, a centrifuge component manufacturing workshop in the north-central part of the country. Iran has blamed Israel for damaging the cameras at the TESA facility as a consequence of its act of sabotage in June.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Wednesday that reinstallation of surveillance cameras at the facility is an important development for the IAEA's verification and monitoring activities in Iran. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021